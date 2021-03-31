Two episodes of ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ pulled over ‘inappropriate content’

This image released by Nickelodeon shows animated character SpongeBob SquarePants demonstrating effective handwashing in a video to be shown on Nickelodeon’s cable and digital platforms. Nickelodeon is airing a special with a “kid’s-eye view” of the coronavirus pandemic to address youngsters’ concerns and help families weather the crisis, the channel said Friday. The special, also showing on TeenNick and Nicktoons, is part of the #KidsTogether initiative that launched this month and enlists familiar Nick faces to help people stay healthy and active. (Nickelodeon via AP)

(WTVO) — A pair of “SpongeBob SquarePants” episodes have been removed from Amazon and Paramount+ because of “inappropriate content.”

According to CNN, one episode, titled “Kwarantined Crab,” centers around a virus-themed storyline, which a Nickelodeon spokesperson said it had decided to remove “due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic.”

In the episode, a health inspector finds a case of the “Clam Flu” at the Krusty Krab restaurant.

Another episode, called “Mid-Life Crustacean,” was removed in 2018 for a scene in which SpongeBob, Patrick and Mr. Krabs break into a woman’s house and steal her underwear. The Nickelodeon spokesperson said “some story elements were not kid-appropriate.”