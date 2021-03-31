Two episodes of ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ pulled over ‘inappropriate content’

(WTVO) — A pair of “SpongeBob SquarePants” episodes have been removed from Amazon and Paramount+ because of “inappropriate content.”
According to CNN, one episode, titled “Kwarantined Crab,” centers around a virus-themed storyline, which a Nickelodeon spokesperson said it had decided to remove “due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic.”
In the episode, a health inspector finds a case of the “Clam Flu” at the Krusty Krab restaurant.
Another episode, called “Mid-Life Crustacean,” was removed in 2018 for a scene in which SpongeBob, Patrick and Mr. Krabs break into a woman’s house and steal her underwear. The Nickelodeon spokesperson said “some story elements were not kid-appropriate.”