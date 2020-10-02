VIDEO: Actor Rick Moranis victim of unprovoked attack in New York

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 12: Rick Moranis attends “In & Of Itself” Opening Night – Arrivals at Daryl Roth Theatre on April 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WTVO) — “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” and “Ghostbusters” actor Rick Moranis was allegedly the victim of an unprovoked attack which was caught on camera in Manhattan.

According to the New York Police Department, the attack happened in broad daylight around 7:30 a.m. on Central Park West, near 70th Street.

Video of the attack shows a suspect walk up and punch the 67-year-old actor in the head.

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020

CBS New York reports Moranis went to the hospital with pain in his head, back and hip and later reported the crime to police.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.

