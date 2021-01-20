WATCH: Jennifer Lopez sings ‘This Land Is Your Land’ and ‘America the Beautiful’ at Biden inauguration

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Jennifer Lopez performed “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” at the 59th presidential inauguration of Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Lopez sang a melody of the songs, including part of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish.
“Una nación, bajo dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos,” Lopez sang, before referring to her track, “Let’s Get Loud.”
Lopez was accompanied by members of the United States Marine Band.
Singers Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks also performed at the inauguration.