‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ rapper Silentó charged with murdering cousin in Georgia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WTVO) — A Georgia rapper who is known for his 2015 viral hit ‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ has been arrested for murder.

According to ABC affiliate, WSB-TV in Atlanta, Silentó–whose real name is Ricky Hawk–has been charged with killing his cousin, Frederick Rooks, last month.

Rooks was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found at least 8 shell casings.

Hawk was arrested on Monday after investigators connected him to the murder. Officials are still working on a possible motive. 23-year-old Hawk is currently booked in the DeKalb County Jail.

“Watch Me (Whip/ Nae Nae)” has nearly 1.8 Billion views on YouTube.