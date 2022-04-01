HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WTVO) — Will Smith announced Friday that he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and offered an apology.

Smith posted the statement late Friday afternoon, saying:

“I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy.”

Smith concluded by saying “Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

Smith strode from his front-row seat onto the stage and slapped Rock after a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, when he was on stage to present the Oscar for best documentary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.