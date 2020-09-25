Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Destination Illinois
Hispanic Heritage Month
Entertainment
International
National
Politics
Weird
Top Stories
Winnebago, Boone at ‘warning level’ as Illinois reports 2,514 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 25 deaths
Top Stories
Billionaire Diane Hendricks, 3 others, resign from Beloit College board
Rockford police investigate overnight shooting
Rockford’s tourism achieves industry highs and 2020 lows
Video
Rockford’s SupplyCore nabs $107M U.S. defense contract
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Battle of the Stadiums
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Top Stories
Robinson scores two touchdowns on Thursday night football
Top Stories
Standout defenseman Cody Franson returning to the IceHogs
IHSA adds Sectional competitions for golf and cross country
Former Chicago Bear Gale Sayers dies at 77
Chicago Bulls name Billy Donovan new head coach
TV Schedule
Community
Contests
Local Flavor
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Morning Show
Good Day Stateline
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Fall Family Fun Photos