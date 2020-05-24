Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Election Results
Alexa
Behind the Badge
Coronavirus
Education Matters
Entertainment
International
Made in the Stateline
National
Politics
Stateline Strong
Weird
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Loan-reliant state budget heads to Governor’s desk, local lawmakers weigh in
Top Stories
Local businesses team up to give free meals for front-line workers
Video
Police chase leads to fiery crash in Rockford
Video
Rockford man wanted with outstanding warrant found with drugs
Video
Illinois reports 75 additional deaths, 2,352 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Connection
Senior Salutes
Basketball Madness Challenge 2020
Big Race – Daytona
Bear Blitz
The Big Game
Top Stories
Former Chicago Bulls All-Star and coach Jerry Sloan has died
Top Stories
University of Illinois announces plans to return student-athletes to campus
‘Stateline Sports Memories’: ’55 West High Warriors win the state championship
Video
Former Winnebago standout Suggs headed to Lindenwood University
Video
‘Stateline Sports Memories’: The night the Rockford RiverHawks won the Frontier League Championship
Video
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Local Flavor
We Are Open
Stateline Restaurant Guide
Mom Memories Giveaway Contest
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Calendar
Stateline Quiz Bowl
Good Day Stateline
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Good Day Stateline Wine Day Giveaway