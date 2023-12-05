Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

There are a ton of fun ways to make work outs fun and tonight our GDS Fitness Expert Tosha Pastorek is showing us the 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Workout. This workout is a great way to fit in a workout while also getting into the holiday spirit. Check out the workout below!

Day 1: One Partridge Plank

Get into a plank position and pretend you’re a partridge in a pear tree. Hold for one minute while you hum your favorite holiday tune.

Day 2: Two Turtle Sit-Ups

Perform two sit-ups up to boat pose

Day 3: Three French Kicks

Add a little flair to your movement with some kicks to the front and side.

Day 4: Four Calling Squats

Perform bodyweight squats with a little hop at the top.

Day 5: Five Golden Push-Ups

Perform five perfect push-ups.

Day 6: Six Geese-a-Lunging

Complete six lunges on each leg, moving gracefully like geese in flight.

Day 7: Seven Swans-a-Burpee-ing

Incorporate graceful movements into your burpees, imagining you’re a swan taking flight.

Day 8: Eight Maids-a-Raising

Stand tall and perform calf raises, imagining you’re lifting your heels with the grace of eight energetic maids.

Day 9: Nine Ladies Twisting

Perform twisting crunches. Envision yourself twisting and dancing with the energy of nine lively ladies.

Day 10: Ten Lords-a-Jumping

Embrace the energy of ten lords by performing jumping jacks.

Day 11: Eleven Pipers Dipping

Perform eleven tricep dips, keeping your arm bends in rhythm for a cardio burst.

Day 12: Twelve Drumming Climbers

Finish strong with mountain climbers, imagining you’re keeping pace with twelve drummers drumming.

