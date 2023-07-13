Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, the Emmy's have announced their 2023 nominees. HBO shows like Succession and the Last of Us made a huge splash in the nominations and stars like Elizabeth Moss and Jason Segal also snagged nominations. Also tonight, American Idol winner Iam Tongi has apologized for leaving his hat on while singing the National Anthem. He said that it was his first time, and he was extremely nervous. Finally, tonight, it is still a battle to get tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras tour. Ticketmaster has put a pause on the sale in France citing problems with a third-party provider.