Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re kicking tonight off with a Golden Globe filled Insta-Chat. Comedian Jo Koy hosted the Golden Globes after being offered the job 10 days before the show. Many of his jokes fell flat with the audience but he did defend himself in his monologue saying that he didn’t write all the jokes himself. Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig stole the show as presenters for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. The two tried their best to be ‘serious’ actors as the presented the award. Finally, there were many great acceptance speeches throughout the evening, but Ayo Edebiri’s speech stood out. She won for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, and she made sure to thank her agent and manager’s assistants for answering all her crazy emails. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline. Insta-Chat is brought to you by Beloit Health System, the only hospital in the area to be awarded an ‘A’ quality and safety rating by Leapfrog.

Sponsored By Beloit Health System