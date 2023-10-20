Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

For this weeks Tam on the Town, Taminique is getting a sneak peek into 815 Yoga’s October Sip and Create event. On Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 6:30pm 815 Yoga will be at Lucha Cantina to decorate pumpkins with real flowers and real pumpkins. Taminique had a blast decorating her pumpkin and she dedicated a flower for each of her family members. Jamie is also excited to tell Taminique about the exciting new plans for 815 Yoga. If you know of any place you think Taminique should check out, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.