Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

It’s time to grab your hard hats and closed-toe shoes because we’re heading to the construction site of the Rockford Public Library to get an update on the building’s progress. Bridget Finn and Anthony Scandroli are showing us around the site as we talk about what’s upcoming in the new few days. We also hear there is a new space at the East Branch that is being transformed into something special for the teens.