Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Greg Grunberg has played many roles in his acting career, but his most important role is being a caregiver to his son Jake. He has a new online video series called ‘The Care Giver’ where he travels around to meet caregivers and give them a special experience. Greg says that it’s important to care for the caregivers because they give so much of themselves to caregiving, and they deserve to have someone do something nice for them. His series ‘The Care Giver’ is available to watch on YouTube and you will just love how heartwarming it is. Rare Disease Awareness Day is on February 28th.