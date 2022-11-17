Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We love keeping up with ‘The Masked Singer’ and tonight we’re talking to Adam Carolla about his experience. Adam shares about his time on Dancing with the Stars and how it compares to the Masked Singer because he doesn’t feel he’s good at dancing or singing. We also are asking him if he likes avocados, and he says that he does but after being inside a giant avocado for weeks he may be traumatized and has lost his taste for them. You can watch ‘The Masked Singer’ on Wednesday nights on FOX39