Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Michelle and Taminique are back for another Weekend Recap! They both started their weekends off with the Rockford Icehogs. Michelle was emceeing the game while Taminique watched the game with her friends. Taminique also spent the weekend doing some early Christmas shopping while Michelle went up to Milwaukee Wisconsin this weekend with her friend to see Adam Sandler perform. Both of their weekends included some great food and spending time with their friends. We would love to hear how you spent your weekend by sharing your pictures on Facebook!