Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Parties are a ton of fun but sometimes planning parties aren’t fun for everyone. Mayra Smith, owner of Mayra Smith Event Design quickly learned that she loves planning parties. She says it started when she was planning her son’s birthday parties and she realized that she liked making everything look nice. Then she was asked to plan parties for family and friends and her business grew from there. She plans all kinds of events such as baby showers, birthdays, bachelorette parties, and more. Her main form of contact right now is her Instagram which you can reach at @mayra_smith_eventdesign.

We’re also making Bay Breeze Cocktails for this weeks Spirit Day! Spirit Day is sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard Il where fine spirits are served and sold. Check out our recipe below.

Ingredients

4 oz Vodka

4 oz Pineapple Juice

2 oz Cranberry Juice

Directions

1. In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients and shake until well blended

2. Strain over a glass filled with ice

3. Enjoy!