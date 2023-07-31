Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

A great way to spice up your BBQ sauce is to add some whiskey. At least that’s what Kris and Pam Malcontento believed when they created Nashville’s Whiskey Hound. Nashville’s Whiskey Hound has spirits included in all their products. From sauces to spices, all the products are infused with Tennessee whiskey, bourbon, rye, rum, tequila, and gin. Their website also includes recipes so you can make delicious meals with their products. Michelle and Taminique were definitely hit by the heat of the ‘Drooling Hound Bourbon Beer Reaper’ BBQ sauce. To buy these sauces for yourself please head to thewhiskeyhound.com.