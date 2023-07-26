Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’re looking for a cozy, rustic feel for your home then you totally need to check out Sawdust and Iron in Clinton Wisconsin. Owners Mat and Peggy Teuber are walking us through everything they offer.

Peggy shares that the business got started when Mat was doing little projects for her, and it ended up turning into a business. They offer products such as signs, event barrels, shot flights, custom laser engraving and more.

They have an event coming up called the Clinton Country Market on August 13. This event will have over 30 vendors and food trucks. It will run from 9:00am-3:00pm right next door to their location at 207 Allen St in Clinton Wisconsin.

They have a ton of one-of-a-kind items that you just have to see for yourself. You can check them out online at sawdustandironclinton.com.