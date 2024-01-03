Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Season 3 of hit game show ‘I Can See Your Voice’ airs tonight on FOX39 and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is sharing all her excitement for the new season. Since this is the third season of the show, Adrienne feels that she has gained some tools on how to pick the good singers from the bad, but she also says that the producers do a great job of keeping them on their toes and keeping the show exciting and fun. She is a singer herself, but she says that being a singer can sometimes make it harder to find the fake voices because she overthinks too much. Adrienne says that this show really is for everyone and whether you’re a Grammy winner or a little kid you can have fun guessing the singers. For those who don’t know, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton has a lot of weird food combinations and right now she is obsessed with salt and vinegar chips with coconut gelato.