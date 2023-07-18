Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s becoming more and more accepted these days that taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health. Lynn Momberger from Family Counseling Services of Northern Illinois is overjoyed that the topic of mental health is becoming more open and normal. Lynn says that it’s important for people to know where they can get help for their mental health.

Some people might think that you should only seek help as a last resort, but Lynn wants everyone to know that they should reach out at their first sign of trouble. Family Counseling Services provides professional and accessible counseling for anyone in need. Accessibility is a huge word when it comes to mental health care because so many people lack the accessibility.

To help alleviate this problem, Family Counseling Services is hosting the Brunch on the Dock event. This event will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023, from 10:00am-1:00pm at Prairie Street Brewing Company. This event will offer great music, prize drawings, and good times. The goal of Brunch on the Dock is to raise money to help make professional mental health care financially accessible.

Lynn says that the tickets are about 50% sold out so anyone interested in attending is encouraged not to wait. You can purchase tickets by heading to brunchonthedock.com. You can also learn more about Family Counseling services by heading to familycounselingrockford.org. Family Counseling Services are located at 631 N Longwood Suite 103, Rockford, IL.