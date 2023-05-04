Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The search for the Stateline’s Best Tacos is almost complete and tonight we’re off to AERO Ale House in Loves Park. General Manager Jessica Lundquist is serving us their ‘MexiCali’ chicken taco. This taco has spiced chicken, lettuce, queso fresco, and a chipotle aioli. After you try out their tacos you’ve got to check out more of their menu like their handheld sandwiches and wings. Make sure to pay them a visit at 6164 E Riverside Blvd, Loves Park. If you think that Aero Ale House has the best tacos in the Stateline, then you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until 12pm May 9th here.