Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Figuring out what insurance plan works best for us can be a little confusing but luckily, Affordable Insurance and Tax Service is here to help. Owner Raul Cardenas says that Affordable Insurance and Tax Service has been a family business for 30 years and they are dedicated to being a one stop shop for all insurance needs. Their Medicare open enrollment period started on October 15, and it is open until December 7. Raul mentions that Medicare season is very similar to tax season. This enrollment period is to help those in Medicare change their drug plan. Plans typically change every calendar year however, Raul recommends people with Medicare check their drug plans every 2-3 years. Affordable Insurance and Tax Service also recently opened a new office in Roscoe, Il located at 11712 Main St. To learn more about Affordable Insurance and Tax Service, check out their website insurance-tax.com.

Sponsored By Affordable Insurance & Tax Service