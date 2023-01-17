Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Erin from Stateline Kids is back to share even more family fun with us. Erin knows that January can be a slow time for things to do with families and she has found so many activities for families to participate in this season while staying on a budget. One place families can go this year is Snow Park at Alpine Hills. Snow Park is a manmade park divided into two sections for family fun. They even have a ‘magic carpet’ that takes riders from the bottom to the top of the tubing hill. To hear about more events head to statelinekids.com and check out her Winter Guide.