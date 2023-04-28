Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re wrapping up baby week with our social media expert Hope Linker Jobes and her new baby girl Brynleigh. Hope says that her and her husband didn’t learn the gender of the baby until she was born and that it was an exciting experience. We of course couldn’t let her leave without loading her up with gifts from Ayla & Co., DoDo Babies, and Curious QT. You have your chance to win some baby week items on our contest page!

We’re also making Air Fryer avocado fries. Check out the recipe below.

Ingredients

3 avocados

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/4 cup flour of choice

1 egg (lightly beaten)

1/4 teaspoon dark chili powder

1/4 teaspoon hot paprika

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

Avocado oil spray

Instructions

In a small dish add the flour, chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, and kosher salt. Stir to combine. In another small dish add the egg and beat until frothy. In another dish add the panko breadcrumbs.

In an assembly line manner, roll the first avocado slice in the flour (give it a light tap to remove excess flour), then submerge it in the egg wash, followed by the panko bread crumbs. I gently push the panko into the avocado to ensure its evenly coated. Repeat with all of the avocado slices.

Lightly grease the air fryer basket with avocado spray, then place the avocado fries with some space in between, then lightly spray the fries with some avocado oil. Air fry on 390F for 7 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until desired crispiness