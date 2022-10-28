Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We love talking to Jeremiah Development and Sue and Joyce are telling us about a fun downtown fundraising event happening this weekend. This Saturday, October 29th, Jeremiah Development is hosting its 2nd annual Moveable Trivia Contest. The event costs $35 for a team of 5. It is from 2:00pm to 4:30pm at 132 N Church St. You can purchase tickets by emailing admin@jeremiahdevelopment.org. We’re also air frying candy for a fun Halloween treat.

Facebook: jeremiahdevelopment

Website: jeremiahdevelopment.org