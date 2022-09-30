Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Hearing the words ‘you have cancer’ is a terrifying experience. Brooke Monyelle heard this news when she was diagnosed with small cell ovarian cancer. Thankfully, she has been cancer free for 3 years and is sharing her story with us. Brooke conveys such gratitude for the life she has been able to live after going through such a difficult journey. She also advises women to not write off cancer after a clear pap smear because something like small cell ovarian cancer can only appear in a blood test. We are inspired by Brooke’s radiance and courage to share her story to help others. If you wanted to make our Air Fry Day cinnamon almonds, the recipe is on our Facebook page.