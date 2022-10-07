Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re rounding out mental health week with the Youth Mental Health Forum and delicious banana chips. Tamica Fricks is joining us from the Kendel Sherman Foundation sharing everything we need to know about the upcoming event ‘You don’t need permission.’ This event is on October 15th at the Rockford Public Library Nordlof Center and will discuss the misconceptions about youth mental health and provide resources for mental health struggles. The event is from 12:00 pm-3:00 pm and anyone can attend.

Facebook: Kendel Sherman Foundation

Website: kendelshermanfoundation.org