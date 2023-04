Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The movie ‘AIR’ just hit theatres this past weekend and we’re chatting with one of the stars Gabrielle Bourne about her experience! She tells us that she got the role from a self-tape audition and was so excited to work with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. She also tells us about how she is really into decorating and learning how to do things like put up dry wall or dye her clothes. You can see AIR in theatres now.