Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Aldeen Golf Club is preparing for a big day of golf for their Tricks off the Tee event. Tricks off the Tee is taking place on August 19, 2023, at 12:00pm at the Aldeen Golf Club. The event will kick off with Pro Golf Trick Shot entertainer Trevor ‘Macho Man’ Consavage performing impressive golf tricks at the Aldeen Practice Center with LPGA Brittany Lincicome. There will be a meet and greet available for $20. The Foursome package will include four event tickets, four Hors d’oeuvres tickets, and one outing. At 2:00pm there will be an 18-hole shotgun at the Aldeen Golf Club where people can test their trick skills. To learn more about the Tricks off the Tee event, please visit aldeengolfclub.com.