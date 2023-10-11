Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s getting cold outside and it’s only going to get colder so it’s important to make sure our furnaces are working the best that they can. Tom Howe from Allen Heating and Cooling is here tonight to talk about their furnace cleaning special that’s going on right now and to make a Witches Brew Cocktail. Tom says that now is the time to check your furnaces because it has gotten so cold. The special right now is for a 19-point inspection and cleaning for only $99. The special runs from now until October 31. It’s important to keep our furnaces clean to keep them running as efficiently as possible along with preventing unnecessary breakdowns. To get in on this special you can call Allen Heating and Cooling by calling (815) 298-8020 or by checking out their website allenheatcool.com. If you want to make the cocktail at home, please check out our recipe below.

Ingredients

2oz Vodka

1.5oz Raspberry Liqueur

1oz Lime Juice

1 Lime

Purple food coloring

Sugar

Directions

Pour sugar on plate and drop one to two drops of purple food coloring onto sugar. Mix until sugar rim turns purple. Wet rim of the glass with the lime wedge and rim glass with sugar Mix Vodka, lime juice, liquor, and 2 drops of food coloring in an ice filled shaker Shake for 20 sec. Strain into glass

Sponsored By Allen Heating and Cooling