Scott Dabson is making his Spirit Day debut to talk about some great events going on at Alpine Academy. This weekend they will be at the Resurrection Campus for Neighbor Fest on Saturday July 22, from 11:00am-4:00pm. Scott invites everyone to bring their friends and family to 600 Horsman St, Rockford Il to learn about what Alpine Academy has to offer. There will be music, activities, food, and the event is free. The event will also offer a special enrollment offer for preschoolers. Michelle points out how welcoming even the name Neighbor Fest is, and Scott agrees. The next event that Alpine Academy is hosting is the Ice Cream Social on July 29 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at 5001 Forest View Ave, Rockford, IL. They have a ton of ice cream, toppings, and bingo. Scott says that his favorite ice cream is vanilla with strawberries.

2 oz Coconut Rum

2oz Rush Creek Vanilla Vodka

2 oz Pineapple Juice

1 oz Cranberry Juice

1 oz Orange Juice

Splash of Grenadine

Pink sanding sugar