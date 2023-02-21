Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Alpine Academy in Rockford will be celebrating their 25th anniversary on March 4th and they are ready to have some fun! Alpine Academy is hosting an Alpine Family Feud fundraiser dinner. The dinner will take place on March 4th starting at 5:30pm at 5001 Forest View Ave. The event includes a game of Family Feud and a pasta dinner. There will also be a drawing for $1000 tuition credit or $500 cash. Tickets for the event are $15 per person or $110 for a table of 8. To RSVP please email rsvp@alpineacademyofrockford.com. Alpine Academy is also hosting another open house on March 18th. For more information, head to alpineacademyofrockford.com