Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Summer is starting, and we know that you’re looking for fun activities for your kids to get excited about. Luckily for you, Alpine Academy is hosting their Thunderland Summer Day Camp! This camp is for kids ages 3 years old – 5th grade and it kicks off on June 5th. It runs Monday-Friday from 8:00am-3:00pm with extended care options making it a great schedule for working parents. The kids will have so much fun with outdoor activities and weekly themes. To register now, call (815) 227-8894 or to learn more, visit alpineacademyofrockford.com.