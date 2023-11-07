Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re continuing our search to find the Stateline’s Best Pasta and our next stop is at Alpine View Family Restaurant in Rockford. Alpine View offers a small but mighty selection of pastas that are prepared fresh every day. The spaghetti and meatballs are a Thursday special at Alpine View, and they always come with either soup or salad. The meatballs are made from scratch and the dish comes with garlic bread. The other dish that Nick Isai is showing off for Stateline’s Best Pasta is their mostaccioli. The mostaccioli is made with the homemade meat sauce with melted mozzarella cheese on top. You can visit Alpine View Family Restaurant by heading to 1710 S Alpine Rd, Rockford Il. If you think that Alpine View Restaurant has the Stateline’s Best Pasta, you can vote once an hour, every hour on each device until Tuesday, November 14th at 12:00pm here.