Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

American Idol will be doing some seat swapping this weekend. Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie will not be in this Sunday’s episode of American Idol because they will be at King Charles’ Coronation. Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morrisette are set to fill in for them. Also tonight, Keanu Reeves’ band ‘Dogstar’ is getting back together, and Dancing with the Stars is returning to ABC. Check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.