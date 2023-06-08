Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The TV world is blowing up with news about new seasons and spinoffs of our favorite shows. Starting with the possibility for a Ted Lasso spinoff. Last week was the series finale but it is possible that Apple TV+ is already working on a spinoff. In other TV news, Jenna Ortega shares that season two of Wednesday will be way darker and focus less on the romance which Jenna loves. Jennifer Anniston is doing some heavy teasing for season three of the Morning Show stating that everyone is in trouble, everyone has a secret, and that the show will be more sensual this year. Check out these stories and more by following us on Instagram at GoodDayStateline.