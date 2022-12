Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Good Morning America hosts Amy Roback and TJ Holmes have been put on a hiatus from ABC following the news of their relationship. Reportedly, ABC had a meeting this week and declared the relationship an internal and external distraction. Also tonight, Blake Shelton has a new bar TV show, and Netflix released a premiere date for the Harry and Meghan documentary. Check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.