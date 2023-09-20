Rockford, Ill (WTVO) —

Brittany Freiberg and Tim Romanello would like to invite everyone to the Rock Valley College Alumni and Community Tailgate. The tailgate will take place on Sunday, September 24th from 11AM to 3PM. The event is free and open to the public. There’ll be activities and games for kids; plus a free lunch while you’re there. Also, you’ll get admission to the Men’s and Women’s soccer games. You can learn more about the school and the tailgate event at https://www.rockvalleycollege.edu/.