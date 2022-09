Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We are back again with another Air Fry Day and today we have Ana Montoya joining us as we make s’mores and to talk about the Rock Valley Credit Union. The Rock Valley Credit Union is offering the opportunity to win a prize of $5,000 if you use one of their Visa cards. For more information you can visit their website, rockvalleycreditunion.org, and open an account.