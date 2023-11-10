Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Have you ever wondered about why you might be a picky eater or prone to taking naps during the day? It turns out that it could be genetic! Ancestry genealogist Crista Cowan is teaching us how our personality traits can be traced back to our DNA. Ancestry has a new feature called parental traits inheritance which uses a one-of-a-kind technology to look at more than 43 different traits and then tells you which parent you may have gotten the traits from even without the parent taking the test. Some of the traits include obvious things like eye or hair color but it also includes traits like whether you’re a morning person or a night person or whether you’re an extrovert or an introvert. Crista says that you can visit ancestry.com to kick start the process and order your own DNA kit. The DNA kit is so easy to use, all you need to do is activate the kit using the app or website, fill the bottle with your saliva, mail back the kit, and get your results in about 6-8 weeks. Parents can also activate kits on their kid’s behalf. Crista also shares that the results will make for some fun dinner conversations this holiday season.