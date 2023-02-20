Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Dental Assistants are in high demand right now and Rockford Career College has the resources to teach students the skills they need to succeed in the field. Dental program director, Angie Fligge says that the top characteristics of dental assistants are communication skills and the ability to have some fun. She mentions having fun because having that skill puts nervous patients at ease with their stress. If you or someone you know is looking to enroll in Rockford Career College’s Dental Assistant program, then please visit rockfordcareercollege.edu