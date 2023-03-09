Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Anna’s Angels is a group that is raising money for a local mother of five who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. They are hosting an event this weekend to raise funds for Anna. The event is this Sunday at the Stockyard Burger Bar in Rockford from 12:00pm-5:30pm. The benefit will have activities such as a 50/50 raffle, a cash bar, and Blue Steel will be performing. The recommended donation is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. If you want to make our cocktail recipe read below…