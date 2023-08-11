Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The process of buying and selling a house can be extremely stressful so it’s important to have someone on your team that knows what to do. Anthony Ramirez is a local realtor with Key Realty, and he can help anyone through the whole process of buying or selling a house. To him, it’s important to go over goals with clients to really understand what they want. Tonight, Anthony is walking us through a property he currently has listed as he explains the steps to listing a house. Anthony mentions how he doesn’t like working with blind offers because he believes it is best to work with all the facts about a house before buying or selling it. You can reach out to Anthony by checking out his website at aramirez.keyrealtyus.com.

Sponsored By Anthony Ramirez Key Realty