Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Anthony Ramirez from Key Realty is a young man local to the Rockford area and he’s sharing why he wanted to join the real estate world. Anthony says that he was working in retail and had always been interested in real estate but one day it finally clicked, and he went and got his real estate license. He tells us that starting in real estate was difficult because he is so young and none of his friends are buying houses. Despite this, Anthony has found his footing in the real estate world and even runs a podcast called ‘Born Broke.’ You can check him out on Facebook at Anthony Ramirez Key Realty.