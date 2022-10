Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

It is Spirit Day sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling and we have Lil Zim and Johnny V from Q 98.5 helping us to make Apple Cider Old Fashioneds. The recipe requires ice, 2/3 apple cider, 2 oz whiskey, 2 dashes bitters, and apple slices for garnish. We’re also trying out the Luke Bryan popcorn for a nice fall drink and snack combo. You can find our Spirit Day recipes on our Facebook page.