Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s easy to accumulate a lot of stuff over time but it isn’t as easy to get rid of them. 815 Junk Removal specializes in full-service junk removal for both residential and commercial. Owner John Cantu says that when people move out of houses after 10,20, or 30 years they take what they want and then they call 815 Junk Removal to take care of the rest. John says that they can also help with furniture hauling. To get in touch with 815 Junk Removal, you can check out their website 815junkremoval.com or you can give them a call at (815) 708-1029. John is also helping us make Apple Pie A La Mode cocktails for Spirit Day! These cocktails will definitely impress your friends and family this holiday season. You can check out our recipe below! Spirit Day is sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling located at 1501 W Diggins St, Harvard, IL.

Apple Pie A La Mode

(makes 2)

1 cup Apple Cider

2 oz Whiskey

2 oz Vanilla Vodka

Brown Sugar

1 Lemon or Lime Wedge

Vanilla Ice Cream

Cinnamon

1. Swipe a lemon wedge around the edge of cocktail glass and rim with brown sugar. Add a ½ scoop of vanilla ice cream to glass

2. In a cocktail shaker, combine apple cider, whiskey, and vanilla vodka. Shake until well combined, and pour over ice cream in glass.

3. Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon

