Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, it’s being reported that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are heading for a divorce. TMZ is reporting that Joe’s team contacted divorce lawyers last week and fans noticed that he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring on tour. Also tonight, musical legend Jimmy Buffett passed away over the long weekend. He died of Merkel cell skin cancer and his family are asking fans to celebrate his life by donating to Jimmy Buffett’s foundation Singing for Change, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute or the MD Anderson Cancer Center. Finally, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, and Nelly Furtado have reunited for a new song. The song is called ‘Keep Going Up’ and it definitely paid homage to their first song ‘Give It To Me’ from 2007. Check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.