Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

There are some pretty wacky pizza topping combinations out there, but have you ever heard of pickles and pineapple? Digiorno is giving away this limited time offer for free, but they are going fast! The pizza is made with a creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, pineapple, and pickles. Taminique particularly likes the pickle side of the pizza. You can head to shopdigiorno.goodness.com tomorrow at 11:00am CT for your chance at the Pickle Pineapple Pizza. We’re also trying out Vitapod pods. These pods help turn bland water into nutritious and delicious water. They are packed with vitamins and come in multiple flavors. Taminique and Michelle try out the Artic Blast pod which is meant to replenish electrolytes and improve post workout recovery. The Orange zest flavor is great for energy and improved mental cognition and focus. To learn more about Vitapod you can check out their website vitapodworld.com.