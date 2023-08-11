Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have been in the headlines over their controversial relationship, but Ariana is now giving Ethan some space. She says that she is giving him space to navigate his next steps. Also trending tonight, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their next Netflix project. They are producing a movie called 'Meet Me at the Lake' which is a book adaptation of from Carley Fortune's book. Lastly, Russell Brand was on the latest episode of 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls' and he spoke about his marriage with Katy Perry. He said that during their relationship he was at the height of his fame but was really disconnected so he couldn't handle the celebrity lifestyle. He also said that Katy is a lovely person, and he has nothing but love for her.