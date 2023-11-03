Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Los Cocos Locos of Alvarez has been an established family-owned Mexican restaurant in Rockford for over 35 years. General manager Ashley Alvarez shares that her father started the restaurant and he had immigrated to the United States when he was only 14 years old. She says that it was always his dream to own his own business and she is proud that he accomplished that dream. The business is starting to slowly transfer to Ashley and her siblings so the business staying in the family is holding strong. Ashley says that they are currently working on building a patio that can be used year-round. She’s also showing off some dishes from her family’s restaurant including a gigantic burrito. You can visit Los Cocos Locos of Alvarez at 205 E Riverside Blvd, Loves Park, Il. We’re also making crispy coco chickpeas for Air Fry Day. Make sure to check out our recipe below!

Ingredients

1 (7.5 oz) Cans Chickpeas (drained, rinsed)

2 tbsp Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

1 tbsp Sugar

instructions

Drain and rinse your chickpeas and pat dry.

Add the chickpeas, cocoa, and stevia to a large mixing bowl and mix to fully coat the chickpeas.

In batches, (do NOT overcrowd the air fryer basket), place about half the chickpeas in the air fryer basket and set the air fryer to 400°F for 10 minutes. Halfway through, give the basket a shake and then allow the chickpeas to continue until crunchy and crisp.